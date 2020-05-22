21 discharged following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke

NEPALGUNJ: As many as 21 people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier, have been discharged from the hospital following recovery from the disease, in Banke district on Friday.
All of the patients were undergoing treatment at the Khajura-based Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital, which is a special COVID-19 Hospital as designated by the provincial government.
Among the 21 people, 20 tested negative in their second test through RT-PCR method while a 60-year-old man of Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-7 tested negative for the respiratory infection in his third test, informed Dr Prakash Thapa, medical superintendent of the Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital, where the tests were run.
Among the discharged are nine females and 12 males of ages 1 to 60 years, all of whom have reported recovery on an average of 17 to 20 days of hospital-stay.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases has now reached 70, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation clamors with the pandemic.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
Initiative hopes to share facts to fight COVID-19 Hollywood actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for Erin Brockovich, kicks off the project on May 21 by interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
LONDON: Hollywood actor Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with the actor expecting his first baby with wife Phillipa Coan, whom he got married to in 2019.
The 47-year-old actor is already a father of five.
A close friend shared that they are ecstatic about expanding their family.