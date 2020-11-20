KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday reported 22 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally to 1,298.
There were 1,945 new coronavirus cases reported today after which the nationwide coronavirus case count stands at 216,965.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 57 million.
On Thursday, 17 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 had succumbed to the disease.
