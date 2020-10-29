23 Covid-19 patients in serious condition in Banke

RANJHA: The health condition of 23 people infected with coronavirus, who are under treatment at two Corona Special Isolation facilities in Banke, is said to be serious.
Among them, 16 are being treated at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj, and seven are under treatment at Teaching Hospital Kohalpur, said Naresh Shrestha, resource person at the District Health Office, Banke.
According to Shrestha, of the serious cases, one person is on ventilator support while 22 are being treated in intensive care unit. Altogether, 86 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the district.
Fifty-two individuals are receiving treatment in Bheri Hospital’s isolation ward and 34 are being treated at Teaching Hospital Kohalpur. Among them, 23 are serious, 41 are in moderate health condition, and 22 are in normal health.
A total of 177 infected persons are in home isolation in the district.
Thirty infected persons have succumbed to the virus and 3,040 persons have been infected in the district so far while 2,712 have recovered. Meanwhile, there are 298 active infection cases, Shrestha said.
