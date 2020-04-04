250 workers stranded in Bhojpur sent back homes; 61 local residents brought in

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The local administration in Bhojpur has sent the labourers and manual workers back to their homes amid lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of pandemic COVID-19. The labourers working with various projects were stranded in the district as the construction works came to a halt due to the lockdown.

According to Chief District Officer (CDO) of Bhojpur, Basanta Raj Puri, workers from Kathmandu, Banke, Bardiya, Dang, Kailali among others districts were sent to their homes by buses.

A total of 250 labourers working with various projects including 79 workers of Urban Drinking Water Project-III and 95 others of Mid-hill Lokmarga Project, among others, according to CDO Puri.

Moreover, the bus on Thursday returned to the district carrying 61 residents of Bhojpur, who had been living in Kathmandu, Itahari, Dharan, among other places. Those who returned from other districts were placed in quarantine before they were allowed to go to their homes.

A team of health workers carried out health check-up on the returnees from other districts at Deurali-based quarantine centre and urged them to remain in home quarantine before allowing them to leave for home, CDO Puri informed.

