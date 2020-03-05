28 isolation wards prepared in Province 1

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, March 4

Province 1 government has prepared 28 isolation wards in different health facilities of Biratnagar and its surroundings keeping in mind a possible outbreak of the new coronavirus infection.

The 28 wards have been kept on standby in six health facilities of Biratnagar and its surroundings.

At a press meet organised by the Ministry of Social Development of Province 1, Public Health Department Chief Dr Suresh Mahato informed that 10 isolation wards with ICU facility had been set up in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, 12 in Birat Medical College, five in Koshi Hospital and one in Nobel Medical College.

Isolation wards have also been set up in Birtamod-based B and C Medical College and Mechi Zonal Hospital.

Necessary equipment for the safety and security of health workers will be bought and check-up facility will also be managed at the border of the province with India. The border in the eastern part of the country Kakadbhitta, Biratnagar’s Rani, Pashupatinagar of Ilam and Jhapa’s Bhadrapur have been put on high alert. The northern border of the country is closed.

Social Development Minister Jiban Ghimire said that no one in Province 1had been infected with coronavirus till date even though the province was at high risk. Minister Ghimire urged people to be mentally prepared and to take safety measures.

