Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as twenty-eight persons have been staying in quarantine facilities after returning to the district in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

According to Ajaya Shrivastav, chief at health division of Suklagandaki Municipality, people returning from other districts and abroad during the crisis have been kept at various quarantine centres across Tanahun.

Although three persons tested negative for antibodies in a rapid diagnostic test, throat swab samples have been sent to Pokhara-based lab for tests for confirmation, Shrivastav shared.

He further said that all three of them — one India returnee and two from Nawalparasi district — are staying in quarantine at a local school in the municipality.

Around 124 people are staying in home quarantine, said Gangal Lal Subedi, administrative office at the Suklagandai Municipality.

“Most of the people returning from India and other district have been kept in quarantine facilities,” Subedi said adding that the municipality has set up four corona help-desks, 23 isolation beds, has four ambulances on standby and 36 sets of PPE.

So far, Nepal has reported 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 38 are active and 16 have recovered from the illness.

