JAJARKOT: A 21-year-old man was airlifted for treatment on suffering injuries in a landslip, while his two-year-old son has gone missing as their family home at Mahatragaun in Bheri Municipality-11 was swept away this afternoon.
According to Karnali Province Assembly lawmaker Krishna Shah, the seriously injured Pukar BK was rescued and airlifted to Surkhet Hospital by Nepali Army chopper on Monday. However, he was later transferred to Kohalpur Medical College in an ambulance after his treatment could not proceed in Surkhet.
It has been learnt that the child slipped off his mother’s arms while she attempted to pull her husband out of landslide. He had gone out to rescue the cattle.
Meanwhile, locals along with security personnel have been carrying out search operation to find the missing child, police said.
Kathmandu, June 29 Even as they struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries today are staring at another crisis—of biomedical and plastic waste. Single-use plastics used to make personal protective equipment, face masks, shoe covers and goggles for doctors and healthcare workers are co Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against M Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video Read More...
SYDNEY/BEIJING: The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave. The respiratory illness caused b Read More...
NEW YORK: The BET Awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, kicked off with a performance reflecting the current times as Black artists rapped and sang anthems about the Black experience and fighting for equal rights. The 12-year-old sensation Keedron Bryant, who turned heads on social media with Read More...
The PM’s remark that India is trying to unseat him only undermines the prestige of Nepali people and the Parliament KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, under pressure from Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders who want him to step down either as prime minister or party co-chair, aga Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Bamdev Gautam, who had stopped criticising the prime minister in recent weeks, appears to have found new voice in taking the PM to task of late. Gautam, who left the Bhainsepati alliance, an alliance led by party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Read More...
Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win away at Newcastle United in the weekend's last FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday. City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only sur Read More...