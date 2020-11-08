30 Sting operation in 6 months by CIAA

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has carried out 30 sting operations in the current fiscal year.

The various sting operations carried out by the CIAA led to the arrest of many civil servants up to the Joint Secretary level. The civil servants harassing service recipients by creating artificial impediments and seeking bribe have been arrested.

In the sting operation carried out from the month of Shrawan to Kartik of the current fiscal year 2077/78, a joint secretary, four under-secretaries and officer level employees of the government were arrested. In this connection, 48 employees of different offices including civil servants, people’s representatives, Nepal Police, Armed Police, forest guard and other staffers were arrested.

The CIAA office in Itahari organised four sting operations, Bardibas three, Hetauda two, Pokhara two, Butwal eight, Surkhet one, Kanchanpur two, Tangal head office six and the contact office in Nepalgunj held two sting operation leading to the arrest of the employees.

Usually, operations carried out under the command of police saw the highest number of operations from the Butwal office.

The Butwal CIAA carried out eight such raids during the period. A joint secretary and three employees of equivalent level, other official, people representatives and police official were arrested in the operation.

Following the arrests, the CIAA has filed cases of corruption against the employees, with further investigation underway.

