3,000 ampoules of contraband pharmaceutical drugs seized in Bara, near Indian border

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Police in Bara district today seized huge cache of banned pharmaceutical drugs — diazepam, phenergan and nurofen — in Bishrampur Rural Municipality-3, near the Indian border.

Police seized 20 packages containing 3,000 ampoules of banned drugs being carried from India to Nepal through no man’s land near Bishrampur.

It has been reported that two women flung the packages and ran towards Indian land as they encountered a patrol team from Mushaharwa-based police post. According to police, the on-duty security personnel immediately took hold of packages containing banned drugs.

Police further informed that the drugs were wrapped in paper and sealed with tape inside packages.

Meanwhile, chief at Bara District Police Office, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bikash Raj Khanal said the investigation into the case was underway and search was on for those involved in trafficking of drugs.

Drug pedlars and traffickers frequently cross no man’s land to smuggle contraband goods to Nepal and vice-versa as it shares an open border with neighbouring India.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook