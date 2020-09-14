DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 13
Eleven persons were killed and 20 went missing when a landslide struck three human settlements at Ghumthang of Barhabise Municipality in Sindhupalchowk last night.
According to Sindhupalchowk District Police Office, a landslide triggered by the swollen Ghattekhola swept away seven houses in Nagpujeka, and two each in Bhirkharka and Newaltole.
According to police, 11 bodies had been recovered till this evening — some from the incident site and others were recovered at some distance. One body was fished out from the Sunkoshi River.
A search operation is under way in the river. Personnel of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force are involved in the search and rescue operation. They are also assessing the damage caused by the landslide.
The deceased have been identified as Saraswoti BK, 5, Karadha Bahadur Shrestha, 25, Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 63, Tykse Sherpa, 98, Gyanimaya Pradhan, 42, Junu BK, 23, Sukalal BK, 24, Sandesh BK, 8, Sarkini Newar, 60, Dhanlal Newar, 65, and Hiramaya Shrestha, 42, said DSP Prakash Sapkota.
Earlier, 39 people had gone missing after a landslide struck 37 houses at Lidi of Jugak Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk one month ago. Thirty-six bodies were eventually recovered.
