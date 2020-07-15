339 sickle cell anaemia patients in Dang district

DANG, JULY 14
There are 339 patients of sickle cell anaemia in Dang.
A total of 169 patients are under regular medication in Ghorahi Sub-Metropolitan City. Fifty-two news cases were found in the sub-metropolis and 118 new cases were found in Dangisaran Rural Municipality in tests carried out last year.
Health test of 715 people of Tharu community was carried out at Dangisaran Rural Municipality on Saturday and Sunday. A sickle cell anaemia health camp was organised at wards 1 and 2 of the rural municipality yesterday targeting people of the Tharu community under the Chief Minister Rural Development Programme.
According to the District Health Office, the number of sickle cell anaemia patients is increasing in the district.
Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
