34 cops contract Covid

KATHMANDU, JUNE 7

The number of police personnel contracting the novel coronavirus in Nepal has reached 34 after one more cop tested positive for COV- ID-19 in Dhanusha district today. Two police personnel were diagnosed with the virus yesterday. Of the total 34 police personnel, four are from the valley. As many as 22 cops have tested positive for the virus in Province 2.

Frontline police personnel across the country continue to face risk of contracting the virus while on duty.

Deputy Inspector General Niraj Bahadur Shahi, Nepal Police spokesperson, claimed that the police administration had placed high priority on the safety of cops on public duty. “For now, we are more concerned about police personnel of Province 2 and have been providing adequate number of personal protective equipment for those who are required to deal with people in quarantine centres or isolation facilities.”

All the cops who contracted the virus are being treated at isolation wards in hospitals, while 14 have recovered from the disease.

June 8, 2020

