38 die in monsoon related natural disasters

Kathmandu, June 30
As many as 38 persons, including 15 females, have been killed in various natural disasters across the country since the onset of monsoon.
According to statistics updated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 2009 households were directly affected by disasters which caused economic loss worth around Rs 133 million. The disasters, mainly the landslides, floods and inundation resulted in damage or destruction of 84 houses or huts.
Major disasters that claimed the lives include landslides, floods, lightning and fire, mainly in the Tarai and hilly districts.
The Meteorological Forecasting Division had officially announced the arrival of monsoon in Nepal on June 12, two days later than the normal onset date of the rainy season.
“Monsoon activity has gained momentum, leading to rain-induced disasters. Therefore, we appeal to everyone to take necessary precautions against disaster events,” Meteorological Forecasting Division advised. MFD has forecast light to heavy rain with thunder and lightning at many places of the country for the next three days.
“Monsoon trough line is now located close to Nepal, bringing more rain. Heavy rainfall may increase the water level in many rivers, leading to inundation and landslide. Therefore, we would like to appeal to all to maintain high alert against the possibility of natural disasters,” read a weather forecast bulletin released by MFD today. It has also forecast obstruction of air and road transport due to bad weather conditions.
More than 120 persons were killed and property worth tens of millions of rupees damaged in natural disasters last year.
The country receives an average of 80 per cent of annual rainfall during the monsoon. The average annual rainfall in Nepal is 1,600 mm, but it varies from place to place depending on climatic conditions.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
