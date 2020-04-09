Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Four persons infected with COVID-19, who are receiving treatment at the Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, are in stable condition, doctors said today.

“All four of them are in normal condition”, said Dr Sher Bahadur Kamar, a physician at the hospital. Normally, a COVID-19 patient develops complications after 8 to 10 days of infection, however, they are all in good health, added Dr Kamar.

We have sent swabs of three patients for the second test at the national laboratory in Kathmandu. Earlier, the Dubai returnee second sample result had come out positive for the contagion, Dr Kamar informed.

Four coronavirus patients—a youth from Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis, who had arrived from Dubai via New Delhi about three weeks ago, his sister-in-law, a resident of Lamkichuha, and two others India returnees are being treated at the Seti Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Dhangadhi, rapid tests carried out on all 153 security personnel, who were deployed to manage exodus of Nepalis returning from India, have tested negative for the virus. The rapid test was done on 80 Nepal Police and 73 APF personnel.

“As the security personnel deployed in the field are also at the risk of the virus transmission, they all will be tested by using the rapid testing system in the coming days,” said DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet of District Police Office of Kailali.

So far, Nepal has reported nine confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight are active and one has recovered from the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook