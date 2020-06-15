40 teachers, staffers jobless

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, June 14

As many as 40 teachers and staffers of Bhadrapur-based government owned Mechi Multiple Campus have become jobless after the campus took a decision against the government policy in Jhapa.

Forty teaching and non-teaching staffers became jobless after the executive committee of the campus decided not to release the salary of teachers and staffers who were appointed on contract basis during the lockdown.

Teachers said the campus executive committee had decided not to release the salary of teachers and staffers who were appointed on contract basis. The campus used to release their salary from internal resources.

Nepal Democratic Professors Union Mechi Multiple Campus Chairman Netra Prasad Nepal said the campus would release their salary and add to their contract period after the campus reopened.

As many as 40 teachers and staffers were badly affected due to the decision as their contract period had expired about a month ago. Likewise, the contract periods of the remaining teachers and staffers will end by Ashad (mid-June).

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020

