400 Indian nationals placed in quarantine in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: At least 400 Indian nationals in Nepal heading towards India have been placed in quarantine in Birgunj, Parsa, today.

According to Parsa’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Panta, the huge mass of Indian citizens heading towards India via border in Parsa have been kept in the education faculty building in Thakur Ram Multiple Campus, a temporary quarantine facility.

The Indian nationals were placed in quarantine following the directive issued by the Parsa’s Chief District Officer (CDO) as per an agreement inked by Nepal and India’s government on Thursday that Nepali and Indian nationals stranded in border area will be taken care of by the host country during the shutdown.

A few days ago the campus administration had opted for building infrastructure required to make quarantine centres.

However, it has been learnt that the quarters are not adequate to house as many people and it is packed rather than keeping the borders at a safe distance.

