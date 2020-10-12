4047 additional cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 111,802

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,047 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 111,802.

Among the new cases, 2,283 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone.

There are currently 33,880 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,831 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

As many as 1,473 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 77,277 people have recovered from the infection.

Nine new fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 645.

On Sunday, Nepal had a single-day record of 2,071 cases. Previously, the record surge was registered on Saturday with 5008 infections in a single day.

