42 sent home after 14 days; 35 still quarantined in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: As many as 42 persons quarantined at various facilities throughout the district have returned to their homes after completing their 14-day quarantine after showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Dhading district had put 77 persons on mandatory quarantine in order to contain and control the possible spread of coronavirus. They were kept at sites established in Dhadingbesi, Baireni, Netrawoti and Benighat.

According to Dhading District Health Office chief Dr Bhuwan Paudel, the quarantined persons were regularly monitored throughout the duration and had not shown any coronavirus-specific symptoms.

Dr Paudel said that among those sent home, 20 are from the quarantine facility in Galchhi Rural Municipality, 19 from the facility in Nilkantha Municipality, and three from the facility at Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality. He further said that the returnees have been urged to monitor their health even after returning home, informed Bishnu Rijal, Chief of Health Division at Nilkantha Municipality.

The district now has 35 persons in quarantine at various facilities.

