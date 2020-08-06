Ram Sarraf

11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya.

The infections were confirmed through the PCR test conducted in Narayani Hospital. The cases were detected on mass testing, contact tracing and some during self-testing.

Among the infected, 40 including NC’s Chaurasiya are from Parsa district living in various wards of Birgung Sub Metropolitan City, informed Narayani Hospital. Meanwhile, two are from Bara while one is from Rautahat.

Six of the infected are women. The infected are between the age of 7-73 years.

Eleven of the 43 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are Nepali Army personnel posted at Chandi Prasad Battalion in Birgunj Ghantaghar.

Similarly, two personnel of Birgunj Lions Club, one of Nepal Investment Bank, Birgunj and one OPD personnel of Narayani Hospital were also infected.

Since Shrawan, 582 news cases and 14 covid related death have been recorded in Parsa, making it one of the most hard-hit districts.

NC central committee member Ajay Chaurasiya’s samples were tested at Narayani Hospital. The 53-year-old former minister had submitted his swab sample on Tuesday after having cough and fever.

“My health is in normal condition and I am currently staying in home isolation,” NC leader Chaurasiya said. “I will get myself admitted to the hospital only after the doctor advises me for it.”

