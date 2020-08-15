44 feared dead in Sindhupalchowk landslide

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KAVRE, AUGUST 14

Forty-four people are feared dead after a landslide swept away 37 houses in Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, this morning. Bodies of 10 locals have been recovered from the landslide debris, while 34 people have gone missing.

Among the bodies recovered by Nepali Army, Nepal Police and locals, four were that of children.

Fourteen people injured in the incident were airlifted to Sindhupalchowk headquarters Chautara and Kathmandu for treatment. Locals suspect that more than 34 people might have gone missing in the mudslide.

Of the 37 houses swept away, 20 were vacant.

Identities of five deceased have been established. They are Tikayama Dong, 32, Tshering Dong, 17, Bitai Dong, 79, Jaya Bahadur Dong, 65, and Milan Dong,10.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota reached the incident site and urged security forces and locals to speed up the search for those missing in the landslide. Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, accompanied by Secretary Maheshwor Neupane, had reached the incident site to provide relief to victims’ families. Thapa gave away tents, clothes and food items to the victims’ families.

“The incident happened at a remote place. One has to walk for hours to get to the site,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle.

Identities of 34 of those missing have been established. More might have gone missing, said rural municipality chair Hem Narayan Shrestha.

Earlier, flood and landslides triggered by rainfall had washed away 33 houses in the district on July 8, claiming 22 lives.

List of missing people

Man Bahadur Dong Sanjaya Bahadur Dong Priya Dong Preeti Dong Kancho Dong Sanu Kaji Dong Bauchi Lama Dong Dhan Maya Dong Renish Dong Mek Maya Dong Bimala Dong Maila Paharang Prakash Dong Sailee Dong Ayush Dong Subash Tamang Chabilal Dong Sonrani Dong Dhanlaxmi Dong Shirmaya Dong Bimirani Dong Bidhi Laxmi Dong Sanu Kancha Dong Sanglome Dong Sonam Dong Hira Kami Jite Kami Sanu Kanchi Dong Dindhus Dong Suraj Dong Suman Dong Karishma Dong Chyama Dong Sang Dong

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook