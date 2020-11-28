4,400 health workers infected in two months

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nearly 4,400 health workers have contracted the novel coronavirus disease in Nepal since September 23, according to the health ministry data.

So far, 4,958 health workers — laboratory technicians, doctors, nurses, and paramedics — have contracted the disease, of which seven have died. Till September 23, the number of health workers infected with the disease was 600.

The districts where the most health workers have been infected are Kathmandu (1,696), Lalitpur (500), Chitwan (394), Bhaktapur (236), Morang (197), and Surkhet (194).

A version of this article appears in print on November 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook