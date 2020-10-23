4,499 infections reported on Friday, Nepal’s Covid tally surpasses 150k

THT Online

2720 of total 4,499 cases detected in Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 4,499 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. 1690 of the freshly infected are females while 2809 are males.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally today surpassed the 150,000 mark and advanced to 153,008 with the latest additions.

Of the total infections, 2720 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone. In the capital, 2357 cases surfaced in the last 24 hours while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 236 and 127 cases respectively.

Likewise, 2,668 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered as per the latest data provided by the Health Ministry.

With this, Nepal’s active covid case count currently stands at 46,691. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 20,196 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur is 2574 and 1365.

Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the death-toll to 829.

As of today, 105,488 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection while 1,367,016 PCR tests have been carried out. The recovery rate, as such, is 68.9 pc.

Currently, there are 3,590 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

Globally, over 42 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.1 million deaths have been reported.

