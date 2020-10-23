4,499 infections reported on Friday, Nepal’s Covid tally surpasses 150k

2720 of total 4,499 cases detected in Kathmandu valley
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 4,499 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. 1690 of the freshly infected are females while 2809 are males.
The nationwide Covid-19 tally today surpassed the 150,000 mark and advanced to 153,008 with the latest additions.
Of the total infections, 2720 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone. In the capital, 2357 cases surfaced in the last 24 hours while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 236 and 127 cases respectively.
Likewise, 2,668 people who were earlier infected with the virus were reported to have recovered as per the latest data provided by the Health Ministry.
With this, Nepal’s active covid case count currently stands at 46,691. Kathmandu’s active infection count is 20,196 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur is 2574 and 1365.
Meanwhile, 17 more fatalities from the disease have taken the death-toll to 829.
As of today, 105,488 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection while 1,367,016 PCR tests have been carried out. The recovery rate, as such, is 68.9 pc.
Currently, there are 3,590 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
Globally, over 42 million people have contracted the virus till date while over 1.1 million deaths have been reported.
JAJARKOT: A girl died after falling off a cliff in Chhedagad Municipality-8 of Jajarkot district, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Ranjana Basnet of Ghogi area in Chhedagad-8. According to her family members, she slipped and fell off the cliff while herding goats and Read More...
JAJARKOT: "We suffer from heat in the day-time and cold at night. There are no food grains. Our house has been swept away by the landslide," Gori Nepali of Gothgaun Talagaun in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot district said with tears rolling down her eyes. The six-member family of Gori h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ MORE: 1552 more infections detected in valley on Thursday Till date, 1,350,152 tests through P Read More...
CAPE TOWN: England will travel to South Africa for a four-match limited overs tour starting in late November, with all matches to be played without spectators in Cape Town and nearby Paarl, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday. CSA has received government approval for the tour, which Read More...
LONDON: AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent UK scientists. "The vaccine is doing everything we expected Read More...
HETAUDA: Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. After experiencing minor symptoms including cough and cold, he had been isolating at home following safety precautions. Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Bijaya Poudel, a securit Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 22 People dressed as deities are carried by others as part of a ritual during Shikali Jatra, at Khokana, in Lalitpur on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The ritual dates back to more than 300 years ago. It is mainly observed by the Newar community. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for Read More...
LONDON: Juergen Klopp pressed midfielder Fabinho into action as an emergency centre back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip on Wednesday and the Liverpool manager was not in the least surprised that the Brazilian slotted in seamlessly. Fabinho coped with everything the Dutch side co Read More...