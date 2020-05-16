480 migrant workers rescued from India

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, May 15

A total of 480 Nepali migrant workers stranded on the Indian side of the border were rescued via Trinagar border point today.

One of the rescued workers, Govind Thapa, looked happy after getting chance to enter Nepal having spent 49 days in quarantine in India.

The rescue of the stranded workers had become possible after Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta, Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Nrip Bahadur Wad and Kailali CDO Yagya Raj Bohora held meeting and decided to this effect yesterday. Migrant workers had been stranded in India ever since both Nepal and India imposed the lockdown to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

The rescued migrant workers are from Kailali, Kanchanpur, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Surkhet, Doti, Bajhang, Dailekh, Kaski, Sindhuli, Rautahat and Sindhuli districts.

Kailali DAO Spokesperson Shivraj Joshi said coronavirus tests of all rescued people would be conducted and they would be sent to their homes in coordination with the concerned local levels.

