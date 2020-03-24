50 air passengers stranded at Nepalgunj airport amid lockdown

Tekendra Deuba

NEPALGUNJ: People bound for Dolpa have been stranded at Nepalgunj airport on Tuesday.

With government nationwide lockdown coming into effect from today, elderly people, students, new mothers and locals were left marooned at the airport. Around 50 people were stranded after the flight scheduled for Dolpa from Nepalgunj was halted due to the lockdown.

Ward chair Raju Rokaya of kaike Rural Municipality in Dolpa said that he had to stay at hotel due to lockdown. He complained that they would run out cash if they had to stay at the hotel for a week.

After the confirmation of second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government made the decision to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the virus from spreading in the country.

