500 undergo RDT, 25 PCR tests in Bhojpur

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bhojpur, May 10

A total of 500 people have undergone rapid diagnostic test and 25 have undergone polymerase chain reaction test for novel coronavirus till date in Bhojpur.

After a youth aged 26 from Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality tested positive for COVID-19, people who came into contact with the youth and the quarantined people underwent test for COVID-19.

Information Officer Surendra Budhathoki at Bhojpur District Health Office said the RDT of people coming from abroad and other districts was under way.

Rapid diagnostic test of 98 people from Arun Rural Municipality was conducted yesterday. They returned home after they tested negative. People from Arun Municipality wards 1, 3, 4 6 and 7 underwent rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Ninety-eight people were sent home after their test for novel coronavirus came negative. “We are working to carry out COVID test of 45 quarantined people after their 14 days of quarantine are over,” said information officer Budhathoki.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook