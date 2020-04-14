Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: As many as 54 persons that had come into contact with the woman that had tested positive for coronavirus transmission in Lamkichuha Municipality-1 of Kailali, have been put in quarantine.

Among the quarantined, 26 had travelled with the infected woman from Birgunj and 28 had later met her after she returned from quarantine, at different points in time, informed Daksha Kumar Basney, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Kailali District Police Office.

The infected woman was sent back home from quarantine after a rapid diagnostic test resulted in a negative for coronavirus infection.

All 54 have been kept at Lamki Multiple Campus, added DSP Basnet.

A total of 34 persons had travelled from Birgunj with the infected woman of which 26 are from Kailali, five from Surkhet, and one each from Arghakachhi, Dang and Dailekh.

Among the 26 in Kailali, four are her family members while 22 of them are related to her.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook