5,411 tested for coronavirus antibodies in Gandaki Province

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: As many as 5,411 people has been tested for Covid-19 antibodies through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) in Gandaki Province.

According to the State Health Directorate, as many as 68 people underwent RDT on Wednesday alone while a total of 40 samples are currently sent for further testing through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method.

Director Binod Bindu Sharma said that PCR test results of 613 out of 621 samples drawn for COVID-19 detection have come out negative in the province. He added that results of the remaining persons are waited while two infected persons have already recovered and gone home.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Welfare Trust Nepal has handed over medical equipment and supplies including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Infrared Thermometer, and N-95 Mask to Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.

Coordinator of Human Resources and Supply Mobilisation Committee for Prevention, Control and Treatment of Covid-19, Dr Taranath Pokhrel, after a recent meeting, informed about the activities carried out so far for the prevention, control and management of Covid-19.

