56 foreign returnees complete 14-day quarantine in Lamjung; go home

RAMJI RANA

LAMJUNG: As many as 56 foreign returnees quarantined in various facilities in Lamjung have returned home following 14 days of quarantine after showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

A total of 43 people from Kwoholasothar Rural Municipality, five from Madhya Nepal Municipality, six from Besisahar Municipality, and two from Marsyangdi Rural Municipality were sent home after no visible symptoms were seen while under observation of the health workers.

Among those, three people from Besisahar Municipality were also required to get their throat swabs tested. All results came out negative.

Currently there are five people from Madhya Nepal Municipality quarantined at the Ishaneshwor Campus and 18 others from Marsyangdi Rural Municipality quarantined at Chandrodaya Secondary School.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook