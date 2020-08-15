60-yr-old man succumbs to coronavirus infection in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Another person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Birgunj of Parsa district, on Friday night.

A 60-year-old man passed away last night during the course of treatment at the intensive care unit of Gandak-based Narayani temporary COVID-19 hospital in Birgunj.

“The deceased, a resident of Murli in Birgunj Metropolitan City-12, was admitted to the health facility after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 11. He was a patient of diabetes and hypertension,” informed the hospital in-charge, Dr Uday Narayan Singh.

Dr Singh further informed that the patient was put on a ventilator yesterday afternoon and that they could not save him. The body of the deceased has been handed over to Nepal Army for the final rites, Singh informed.

Meanwhile, 21 more persons from Parsa district and two from Bara have been detected with the coronavirus infection. The additional 23 infections were confirmed through PCR tests carried out on specimens collected from various places between Monday and Friday, at the laboratory of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

The newly infected are within the age group of 11 to 60 years. Among them 16 are males while seven are females.

