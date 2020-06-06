65-yr-old man dies in Bajura quarantine; cause of death yet to be determined

Prakash Singh

Share Now:











BAJURA: A 65-yr-old man has died in a quarantine centre at Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality-7 of Bajura district.

According to District Police Office, Bajura, the person passed away today morning.

He had returned to his village from India after 25 years, on May 28, following which he had been quarantined at Masta Primary School, informed Khagendra Rawat, ward chairperson of ward 7 in the rural municipality.

The deceased was living with as many as 59 persons in the quarantine facility, informed Rawat.

“The man was an asthma patient and he suddenly developed a problem in breathing,” said another person staying at the quarantine facility. “On receiving no treatment for his respiratory ailment, he passed away.”

Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire said that preparation is being made for collecting the swab sample of the deceased to send it to Dhangadhi for testing, in order to determine the cause of death.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook