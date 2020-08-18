66 coronavirus cases reported in Bara and Parsa on Tuesday

Ram Sarraf

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ: As many as 66 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts, today.

Of the newly reported infections, 56 cases hail from Parsa — majority from Bahadurmai Municipality — while remaining 10 are from Bara.

According to the Bahudarmai Municipalilty Office, the cases were detected through contact tracing after conducting PCR tests of 77 people who had submitted their swab samples at Bahudarmai Health Post on July 12.

Similarly, five persons at the Parsa District Police Office and two persons working at the Ward Police Office, Birta have tested positive.

Spokesperson of Parsa DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kunwar confirmed that seven policemen were among those infected. Similarly, a doctor of Narayani Hospital and an out-patient-department staff have also been infected.

Likewise, infections have also been traced at Birgunj Municipal Corporation.

A test conducted at Narayani Hospital on Monday night confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis in an eight-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man.

According to Jaymod Thakur of Parsa’s District Public Health Office, of the infected, five are from Prasauni Rural Municipalty, two from Piluwa, one from Simraungadh Municipality and one from Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan city.

“Two of the patients are currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of Narayani Hospital,” informed Thakur.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook