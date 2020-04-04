704 foreign returnees quarantined in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: A total of 704 persons who returned from foreign countries have been quarantined in Tanahun district. Among them, 703 are under home quarantine while one person is at a quarantine facility.

According to Chief of District Health Office, Tanahun, Shankar Babu Adhikari, of the total people quarantined, 74 are in Bhanu Municipality, 153 in Byas Municipality, 35 in Myagde Rural Municipality, 124 in Shuklagandaki Municipality, 112 in Bhimad Municipality, 62 in Ghiring Rural Municipality, 79 in Rishing Rural Municipality, 30 in Devghat Rural Municipality, 15 in Bandipur Rural Municipality, and 20 in Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality.

Throat swab samples of three persons, who returned home from India, had to be sent for test. However, all three reports have come out negative of Covid-19.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook