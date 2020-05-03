73 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally, over 5,000 infected

KATHMANDU: The number of Non-Resident Nepalis who died of COVID-19 has reached 73 as of Saturday evening. According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 49 of them died in the United Kingdom.

Likewise, 15 died in the United States, five in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey and Netherlands, according to Coordinator of the NRNA health committee Dr Sajiv Sapkota. Likewise, 5,247 have been infected with the virus in different countries around the world.

So far, 1,570 have recovered from the virus. The number of infected continues to rise in some middle-east countries, Dr Sapkota said. Around 2,300 Nepali workers are reported to have been infected in the gulf alone.

According to data provided by the committee, Nepalis have been infected with coronavirus in 27 countries. The NRNA has been providing relief support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 45 countries, NRNA General Secretary Dr Hem Raj Sharma said. More than 35,000 NRNs have benefitted from the support.

The NRNA has been collecting details about the state of coronavirus among the NRNs with the help of Nepali doctors working in those countries, Nepali diplomatic mission, NRNA chapters and local organisations.