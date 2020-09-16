75 killed, 40 missing in Sindhupalchowk floods, landslides

Himalayan News Service

DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 15

Fifteen persons were killed and 16 went missing when a landslide struck three settlements at Ghumthang of Barhabishe Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, on Saturday. The landslide had swept away 11 houses.

DSP Prakash Sapkota of Sindhupalchowk District Police Office said the body of Rabina Shrestha aged 30 was recovered from the landslide debris today.

Earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from three places last Sunday and three on Monday. Personnel of Nepal Police, APF and Nepali Army are searching for missing people in the landslide.

Thirty-seven bodies were recovered after the landslide struck 37 houses at Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, on August 14. Two people are still missing.

Eight workers were killed when a landslide washed away a house in Melamchi Municipality on August 3. They were involved in constructing a covered hall.

Two persons lost their lives when a landslide buried a house at Baruwa of Thanpal Rural Municipality-2 the same night.

A landslide washed away two persons at wards 12 and 9 of Sangachowkgadi Municipality on July 6. Of the two, one is still missing.

On July 8, a landslide swept away a bazaar area at Jambu of Barhabise. Two bodies were recovered while 17 are still missing in the incident.

A flood swept away five people in Bukute and Fulping of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality.

With the onset of monsoon, seventy-five people have lost their lives to floods and landslides in the district. Forty people are still missing in the disasters.

District Administration Office, Chautara, said that landslides and floods had wreaked havoc in the past two months. Hundreds of families were rendered homeless.

One-hundred-and-thirty houses were fully damaged in the landslide and flood, said CDO Umesh Kumar Dhakal.

According to DAO, more than 3,000 families of 11 local levels need to be relocated due to flood and landslide risk. Some 1,441 families of Barhabishe Municipality, 875 of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality, 408 of Jugal, 66 of Panchpokhari, 67 of Helambu and 48 of Sunkoshi have to be relocated.

Similarly, 143 families of Melamchi, and 28 families of Chautara Sangachowkgadi need to be relocated. The DAO has provided compensation of Rs one million to families of the deceased, Rs 1.1 million to displaced families and Rs one million to landslide victims.

