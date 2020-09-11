92pc construction work of Gautam Buddha International Airport completed

KATHMANDU: The ongoing construction of physical infrastructures of Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport, a national pride project, has almost completed.
The construction work at the airport has witnessed 92 per cent physical progress and 63 per cent financial progress. The remaining works at the airport include installation of lights and equipment. The technical works of the construction project have been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Prabesh Adhikari, Project Chief of the International Airport, carrying out technical works at the under-construction airport is very challenging. Although most of the equipment have been brought to the site the challenge lies in finding technical human resource from abroad at the time when there are no international flights in operation, he added.
The task of devising equipment inside the terminal building of the airport has yet to be done. Installing baggage handling, passenger security screening machine and Air Condition are still in the process.
Making public the annual progress report recently, Minster for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai said the airport construction had gained momentum and necessary efforts were underway to expedite remaining works.
The Nepal Airlines Corporation, the regulatory body of the aviation sector, has said that the international airport would come into operation at the onset of 2021 AD.
KATHMANDU: Jitiya, one of the major festivals celebrated by married women of Tharu community, commenced with the observance of the Naha Kha ritual on Wednesday, in Mithila region. Naha Kha means to take food after taking the ritualistic bath. Apart from the Tharus, women from other communities li Read More...
LAMJUNG: A truck transporting construction materials fell below the road in Sundar Bazaar of Lamjung district on Thursday morning. According to Paundi-based police post, the 10-wheel truck (Ba 4 Kha) 1675) laden with iron rods, sacks of cement and others construction materials heading to Tinpiple Read More...
KATHMANDU: The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Over 85 per cent of the total cases reported -- massive 495 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. The f Read More...
BHOJPUR: Authorities have decided to extend the lockdown for another one week in Bhojpur district as the cases of coronavirus infection have surged in the region. According to Bhojpur's Chief District Officer (CDO) Basanta Raj Puri, the meeting of District Risk Management Centre decided to extend Read More...
BAJURA: Nepal Army personnel along with locals have commenced construction of a temporary wooden bridge over Budhiganga River in Jadang, Bajura district. After the August 9 flood swept away the bailey bridge and the suspension bridge over the River, locals were using tuin to cross the river. Read More...
Lalitpur, September 10 People participated in a protest on Thursday in Patan demanding the release of social activists who were arrested for taking part in the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession in Lalitpur last week. Pictures below are taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 317. One woman and four men lost their lives due to this infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update. Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 810,485 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...