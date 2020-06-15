93pc COVID infected in Sudurpaschim are returnees from India

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Bhimduttanagar, June 14

Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return.

According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far.

Of them, 234 are returnees from India. Of the infected people, two have lost their lives and 26 people have returned home after recovery.

Statistics Assistant at the Directorate, Dharmananda Giri, said that three security personnel, four health workers and two drivers were also tested positive for the virus in the province. He added that coronavirus was also seen in an employee of Dadeldhura, one ward chair of Kailali, and one each of Banke, Kathmandu, Birgunj and Itahari who arrived in Sudurpaschim.

A total of 59,432 people, including 9,947 women, are quarantined in 88 local levels in the province.

Coronavirus was confirmed in 83 people in Kailali, 54 in Kanchanpur, 39 in Dadeldhura, 20 in Bajura, 15 in Achham, 14 in Bajhang, 12 in Darchula, nine in Doti and six in Baitadi till yesterday.

Similarly, 22,078 people have returned home from quarantines in the province after staying 14 days in the quarantine facilities.

More than 28,000 people had entered through Gaddachauki check point on June 10 and most of them were from Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces, according to Kanchanpur District Administration Office.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Kanchanpur Gokarna Prasad Upadhyay said they were collecting data of India returnees and coordinating with the concerned municipalities to take them in quarantine facilities. He also said the number of people entering Nepal from India had reduced. The highest number of people — 85,000 — had arrived in Nepal from India through Trinagar customs point in Kailali during mid-May to mid-June.

Officials said a total of 8,678 people had undergone PCR test for virus in the province so far.

