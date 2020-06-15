93pc COVID infected in Sudurpaschim are returnees from India

Bhimduttanagar, June 14
Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return.
According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far.
Of them, 234 are returnees from India. Of the infected people, two have lost their lives and 26 people have returned home after recovery.
Statistics Assistant at the Directorate, Dharmananda Giri, said that three security personnel, four health workers and two drivers were also tested positive for the virus in the province. He added that coronavirus was also seen in an employee of Dadeldhura, one ward chair of Kailali, and one each of Banke, Kathmandu, Birgunj and Itahari who arrived in Sudurpaschim.
A total of 59,432 people, including 9,947 women, are quarantined in 88 local levels in the province.
Coronavirus was confirmed in 83 people in Kailali, 54 in Kanchanpur, 39 in Dadeldhura, 20 in Bajura, 15 in Achham, 14 in Bajhang, 12 in Darchula, nine in Doti and six in Baitadi till yesterday.
Similarly, 22,078 people have returned home from quarantines in the province after staying 14 days in the quarantine facilities.
More than 28,000 people had entered through Gaddachauki check point on June 10 and most of them were from Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces, according to Kanchanpur District Administration Office.
Assistant Chief District Officer of Kanchanpur Gokarna Prasad Upadhyay said they were collecting data of India returnees and coordinating with the concerned municipalities to take them in quarantine facilities. He also said the number of people entering Nepal from India had reduced. The highest number of people — 85,000 — had arrived in Nepal from India through Trinagar customs point in Kailali during mid-May to mid-June.
Officials said a total of 8,678 people had undergone PCR test for virus in the province so far.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 After the government decided to ease the nationwide lockdown and allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations, the consumption of electricity has increased significantly. According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s data, energy consumption s Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The price of gold in the domestic market has been rising significantly even during the lockdown as investors in international market are investing in the bullion, which is considered a safe-haven investment, due to the growing threat of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the pric Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The tourism sector stakeholders have recommended the government to incorporate provisions for promoting sustainable tourism and generating more jobs in the sector through the new Tourism Act. As the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a draf Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The organization that hands out the Academy Awards said Friday it would form a group to develop diversity and inclusion guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which Read More...
BAJURA: As many as 17 persons that were detected with Covid-19 infection and are currently staying in isolation have been provided with relief materials in Bajura. The relief was jointly provided by Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF), Andrea Drewer and Badimalika Khabar. Th Read More...
POKHARA: Three more persons who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 8 pm on Saturday in Durlung Dhakalbari, Kushma Municipality-3, Parbat district, have been discovered, lifeless. Bodies of two others were discovered earlier today. Eight persons have lost their lives in the landslip wh Read More...