‘Abide by odd-even vehicle rule’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: All kinds of vehicles except emergency service providers have been asked to strictly follow the odd-even vehicle rule, according to traffic police.

The vehicle rationing system was introduced after easing the nationwide lockdown on September 17, in a bid to stem the spread of highly contagious COVID-19.

Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Prasad Yadav, spokesperson for Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Singhadurbar, said many people were seen flouting the odd-even rule during the Dashain festival.

MTPD has been holding at least 1,000 rule violators across the valley on a daily basis. The vehicles of rule violators are held for the whole day and are released late in the evening.

A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

The Himalayan Times