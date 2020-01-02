Abide by party decision, says NC Prez Deuba

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, January 1

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today said that everyone should abide by the decision taken by the majority inside the party.

Nepali Congress Central Working Committee had decided to hold the party’s national convention from February 19 to 22 in 2021 and to extend the leadership’s tenure by one year. Disgruntled factions led by Ramchandra Paudel and Krishna Prasad Sitaula had boycotted the party’s meeting, which had taken a decision to this effect.

Talking to mediapersons at Biratnagar airport, party President Deuba reiterated that everyone should abide by the decision taken by the majority after a dispute erupted over fixing the date for the general convention. “When consensus cannot be forged, the decision has to be taken through the majority. The same process was executed,” Deuba said. He made it clear that he had tried to base the decision on consensus, but the decision was taken in a democratic way after consensus could not be forged.

Deuba said that he was ready to reconsider the date of 14th general convention. He pledged to hold the next general convention within the set deadline.

He claimed that he had not violated the party statute while fixing the date for the party’s general convention and extending the leadership’s tenure by one year.

In a different context, Deuba said that country had no choice but to approve the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States of America as the country would receive massive financial assistance for the country’s development.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook