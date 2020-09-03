Academic session to be completed: Minister

Kathmandu, September 2
Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Giriraj Mani Pokharel said the work schedule would be prepared without compromising the academic session at any level.
Addressing a virtual interaction programme organised by All Nepal National Free Students Union today, the education minister clarified that school sessions would be completed within the timetable scheduled earlier by compressing the syllabus as the classes could not be run due to COVID-19.
He said alternative learning facilitation guidelines would be revised and alternative learning would be made an integral part of student evaluation and examination.
According to the minister, preparations were on for operating a separate dedicated educational television by the government for alternative learning. “I have proposed to the prime minister for a separate dedicated education television channel for a systematic alternative education.
The prime minister has also taken this proposal positively,” he said, adding that arrangements would be made to broadcast programmes for secondary level classes in the morning. Programmes targeting basic level would be aired during the day while programmes for university level would be aired in the evening through the television.
Coordinator of All Nepal National Free Students Union, Ain Mahar expressed that alternative learning should be accessible to all students. Student leaders had drawn the attention of Minister Pokharel to make alternative learning more effective, conduct postponed exams through alternative methods and implement a new curriculum for Grade XII.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
