Action sought against Gaur massacre perpetrators

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 19

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson and member of the federal Parliament Prabhu Sah has asked the government not to delay punishment for perpetrators of the infamous Gaur massacre.

Addressing a programme in Inarwari of Baudhimai Municipality, Rautahat, the former Maoist leader demanded that the government waste no time in punishing persons behind the murder of over two dozen Maoist cadres in Gaur more than a decade ago.

“In the case of Rajpur blast, the victims are likely to see justice coming their way finally, but it’s sad to see that the perpetrators of another heinous crime — Gaur massacre — are still walking freely.

I, hereby, draw the government’s attention to the need to bring to book those behind the lynching of 27 Maoist comrades in Gaur 13 years ago,” he added.

On 21 March 2007, 27 cadres of then CPN-Maoist were murdered at a Gaur-based rice mill. As per an FIR registered with Rautahat District Police Office, the massacre was masterminded by then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum central Chairperson Upendra Yadav.

“The government should waste no time in bringing to book the perpetrators of the massacre as even a probe committee set up to look into the crime has given clear evidence of persons behind the heinous crime.”

