Activist Iih to end hunger strike today

Kathmandu, August 8

Youth activist Iih, initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, is set to end his 21- day hunger strike tomorrow, as the government has agreed to meet the demands of the satyagrahis.

Iih has been staging the fast-unto-death strike demanding government’s effective role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two close aides of Iih told THT that he would break his fast-unto-death tomorrow at 8:00am from HAMS Hospital, where he has been continuing his hunger strike for the last few days.

Agrima KC, media coordinator for the Enough is Enough campaign, said they and officials of the Ministry of Health and Population reached agreement after the government agreed to sign another 12-point agreement.

As per the agreement being drafted today, the government side has agreed to halt the antigen based RDT test until it is approved internationally or by the WHO.

The government had earlier decided to stop the antibody test. However, it has also drafted yet another rule to allow RDT tests based on antigen.

The antigen test is conducted through nasal and throat samples from patients while antibody test is conducted through blood samples. Like antibody test, the antigen test is also not accepted by the WHO or internationally.

Alok Subedi, who is coordinating with the government on behalf of the Satyagrahi said the government had also agreed to reveal detailed expenditure while handling the virus. Similarly, the government has also shown positive attitude towards people’s right to final rites of the deceased as per the wish of their family members.

This is the second time lih, is breaking his hunger strike.

Earlier, lih and Pukar Bam, had on July 7, ended their hunger strike on the 12th day after MoHA agreed to fulfil their demands regarding measures to be taken while fighting COVID-19.

But, upon knowing that the government would not implement the agreement that easily, activist lih, after 12 days, had again resorted to the hunger strike at Basantapur Durbar Square.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

