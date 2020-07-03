Actors take to social media to support Samragyee

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Actors Reecha Sharma, Nisha Adhikari Malla, Priyanka Karki, Karma, Aashirman DS Joshi among other artistes from the Nepali film fraternity have come forward on social media to support Samragyee RL Shah who has shared a series of videos regarding her bad experience in the industry.

“Agree to every inch of stories she is sharing with us and completely support her. So, proud of you,” Adhikari Malla shares as support to Shah on Instagram by posting Shah’s photo and the aforementioned message on it. She has posted alongside that “she is not alone. @srls_samragyeerlshah Zero tolerance for abuse and cyber crime, cyber bullying and any kind of harassment!! It requires a strong heart and stronger mind to do this.

Let’s stand by her side on this one!”

Karma stated, “Once a pervert always a pervert,” through his Insta story. “It takes a lot of courage and guts to speak out your mind and heart after experiencing such situations, which are a disgrace to our sector and Nepali society as a whole. I am ashamed, but not surprised.

Many of us have been through uncomfortable and sometimes abusive situations, which come in a wide variety.

Someday I too would like to share my story of emotional harassment that my family, close friends and colleagues from the film community are aware of. Hats off @srls_samragyeerlshah.”

According to Joshi, “Any form of misconduct is absolutely unacceptable!

And the fact that some people feel so entitled to Sam’s success says a lot about them!

Karma is something people often forget exists. Sooner or later it will catch up! We are with you Sam @ srls_samragyeerlshah.”

Sharma and Karki are also proud of Shah. “There have been many instances where I have been mad, furious, disgusted and disturbed at the kind of headlines I have been reading…” they shared on their Insta story referring to the video that Shah shared on the disturbing headlines. Sharma also added, “@ srls_samragyeerlshah Kudos for being so brave and outspoken.

Let’s fight for this together.”

Dancer and actor Alisha Rai added, “No one could ever be this blunt and to the point, finally someone spoke about it. The same reason why I stopped giving interviews…”

