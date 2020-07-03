Actors take to social media to support Samragyee

KATHMANDU: Actors Reecha Sharma, Nisha Adhikari Malla, Priyanka Karki, Karma, Aashirman DS Joshi among other artistes from the Nepali film fraternity have come forward on social media to support Samragyee RL Shah who has shared a series of videos regarding her bad experience in the industry.
“Agree to every inch of stories she is sharing with us and completely support her. So, proud of you,” Adhikari Malla shares as support to Shah on Instagram by posting Shah’s photo and the aforementioned message on it. She has posted alongside that “she is not alone. @srls_samragyeerlshah Zero tolerance for abuse and cyber crime, cyber bullying and any kind of harassment!! It requires a strong heart and stronger mind to do this.
Let’s stand by her side on this one!”
Karma stated, “Once a pervert always a pervert,” through his Insta story. “It takes a lot of courage and guts to speak out your mind and heart after experiencing such situations, which are a disgrace to our sector and Nepali society as a whole. I am ashamed, but not surprised.
Many of us have been through uncomfortable and sometimes abusive situations, which come in a wide variety.
Someday I too would like to share my story of emotional harassment that my family, close friends and colleagues from the film community are aware of. Hats off @srls_samragyeerlshah.”
According to Joshi, “Any form of misconduct is absolutely unacceptable!
And the fact that some people feel so entitled to Sam’s success says a lot about them!
Karma is something people often forget exists. Sooner or later it will catch up! We are with you Sam @ srls_samragyeerlshah.”
Sharma and Karki are also proud of Shah. “There have been many instances where I have been mad, furious, disgusted and disturbed at the kind of headlines I have been reading…” they shared on their Insta story referring to the video that Shah shared on the disturbing headlines. Sharma also added, “@ srls_samragyeerlshah Kudos for being so brave and outspoken.
Let’s fight for this together.”
Dancer and actor Alisha Rai added, “No one could ever be this blunt and to the point, finally someone spoke about it. The same reason why I stopped giving interviews…”
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 3, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: A 49-day-old infant diagnosed with Covid-19 passed away on Wednesday evening at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where he was receiving treatment. Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, confirmed the passing of the baby. The infant -- resident o Read More...
MEXICO CITY: At least 24 people were killed in an armed attack on a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, Mexican police said on Wednesday, underlining the challenge the government has in fulfilling a pledge to stop gang violence. Police in the city in Guanajuato s Read More...
JAJARKOT: Police on Wednesday night recovered the body of the two-year-old child who had gone missing in a landslide that occurred in Bhanarigaun, Bheri Municipality-11 of Jajarkot district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pushkar Wara, son of Junkiri Wara and Ganesh Wara. Ac Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against Rajkumar Shakya, chief of Khotang-based Federal Water Supply and Sewerage Management Project, under the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Management. He has b Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 1 The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is formulating the Monetary Policy for 2020-21 with due focus on bringing down the interest rate and restructuring loans. As per NRB sources, different measures are being introduced through the Monetary Policy to bring interest rate on loan to sing Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be require Read More...
NEW YORK: A New York appeals court cleared the way Wednesday for a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece over the objections of the president’s brother. The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division said it was lifting a restraint that a judge put on Read More...
LONDON: Prince Harry stressed the need to tackle institutional racism during a speech he recorded for Wednesday's ceremony for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people set up to honor his late mother. In a video message shown in the virtual ceremony, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutio Read More...