After PM Oli, ruling NCP’s co-chair Dahal meets President Bhandari

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s co-chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal has visited President Bidya Devi Bhandari following the latter’s seal of approval to government’s proposal to prorogue ongoing House session.

‘Interesting’ political developments have been unfolding on Thursday which began with the Prime Minister and ruling party chair KP Sharma Oli’s morning visit to Sheetal Niwas, the President’s official residence, what can now be understood as, to brief the President about the government’s decision.

The party’s standing committee meeting which was scheduled for 11:00 am could not take off at the slated time as the PM was in a meeting with the President at the time. The meeting was later cut-short after a while of commencement as the Prime Minister had summoned another meeting, that of the Council of Ministers, at noon.

NCP Co-chair Dahal, upon learning of the government decision to recommend prorogation of parliament, decided to end the meeting and discuss the developments with PM Oli, a source said.

Dahal later headed to Sheetal Niwas to hold discussions with the President regarding the recent developments.

The ruling party is in a conundrum of sorts given the mounting tensions within, as top-rung leaders recently asked the PM to step down from his post given the government’s failure to deliver, and inefficient handling of the crisis.

