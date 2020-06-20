HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

JHAPA, JUNE 19

India’s West Bengal government has halted export of agriculture products worth Rs 70 million via Jhapa’s Kakarvitta border point to India.

Agricultural products including tea and cardamom, loaded in 25 trucks bound for Bangladesh and India are about to rot as the trucks are stuck in Mechi bridge. Aditya Parajuli of Parajuli Tea Estate said the cargo trucks had been halted in Mechi bridge for the past ten days.

“We had fulfilled all the processes and sent the trucks loaded with tea and cardamom.

But, Indian police have halted them in Mechi Bridge,” said Parajuli. He claimed that their agriculture products were going to rot due to obstruction at the border. Fourteen trucks loaded with tea and 10 ferrying cardamom have been stuck on the border area, according to Custom agent Roshan Agrawal.

Mechi Custom Office Kakarvitta Chief Dhrubaraj Biswokarma said 25 heavy vehicles loaded with tea and cardamom were sent to India after completing all procedures, but were stopped by the Indian security forces on Indian side.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

