Ambassador Anjan Shakya bags ‘ambassador of the year’ award

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Nepal to Israel Dr Anjan Shakya has been honoured with the ‘Ambassador of the year award 2019-20’ in Israel. She was honoured by the Ambassadors Club of Israel.

Dr Shakya is reportedly the first ambassador from an Asian country to be honoured with the award. She was appointed ambassador to Israel in February 2019. While in her tenure, Dr Shakya’s efforts have been instrumental in promoting bilateral relations and trade between Israel and Nepal.

Only last week, a trade and business agreement was signed between Nepal-Israel Chamber of Commerce and Israel Chamber of Commerce.

Her efforts have also led to correction of a hoarding board with world highlights in the Dead Sea shore, which read that the world’s highest mountain was located in China.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook