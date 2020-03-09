AMDA Nepal Hospital on verge of closure

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, March 8

Negligence on part of the local level and community has pushed Amda Nepal Hospital at Dhulabari of Mechinagar Municipality, Jhapa, on the verge of closure.

The hospital was constructed on the land donated by locals Birendra Khanal, Narendra Khanal and Padma Khanal with fund provided by the government of Japan and Mechinagar Municipality.

The hospital had come into operation some 11 years ago. The tripartite agreement among AMDA Nepal, Mechinagar Municipality and Mechi Chapter of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry states that the hospital will be operated in consensus among the three agencies. But due to negligence on part of the community and parties to the agreement, the hospital is ailing itself.

The hospital was constructed with the aim to provide health services to the people of Kakarvitta, Dhulabari, Jyamirgadhi, Duhagadhi, Bahundangi, Dhaijan, Buddha Shanti, Shantinagar and Ilam Road in the district. Mechi chapter of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chair Rishi Timilsina said the local government’s negligence had put the hospital on the verge of closure. He accused the municipality of cutting financial grant being provided to the hospital.

“The municipality has to provide more than Rs 10 million grant a year to the hospital as it is the pride of the municipality,” he added.

AMDA Hospital administrative assistant Chief Ujjal Tara Thapa said patients had stopped visiting the hospital for want of modern equipment and laboratory. “Three health workers and a medical officer are running the hospital. The hospital has handed over its pharmacy to private sector,” Thapa said. An ambulance provided by a donor has been gathering dust on the hospital premises for the past five years.

Hospital Management Committee Chair and Mechinagar Municipality Mayor Bimal Acharya said his office was ready to operate the hospital if AMDA side would hand over its ownership to the municipality.

“If the hospital is handed over to the municipality, we will manage necessary budget from provincial and federal governments to run the hospital,” Acharya said. The hospital has two big buildings. It has adequate infrastructure, including emergency, OPD, gynecology and surgery wards. The buildings have different wards on the first floor while upper floors are lying vacant.

