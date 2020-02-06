America politicised coronavirus, says Dahal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Pokhara, February 5

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today accused the United States of politicising the coronavirus that broke out in China.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Nepal Press Organisation in Pokhara, Dahal argued that the United States was wrong in spreading panic about the deaths of around 400 people due to coronavirus in China. “China has been swift in containing coronavirus,” he said, adding, “China has built 1,000-bed hospital in a week to treat patients. Those who do not like China have spread fear in response to coronavirus.”

Dahal said that China was in need of help from the international community to fight the disease instead of unnecessary panic and politicisation. He reminded that China’s foreign ministry had condemned America’s behaviour. He claimed that the United States had wrongly publicised the coronavirus to weaken China and its clout. He expressed confidence that the outbreak of coronavirus would not have any impact on Visit Nepal 2020. “The situation will normalise after the virus comes under control,” he said.

Dahal also claimed that the second full meeting of the party’s central committee had strengthened party unity. “The second central committee meeting has helped to improve ties between people and the government,” he stated.

Meanwhile, speaking at another programme organised at Pokhara’s Mountainous Museum, Co-chair Dahal pledged to accord high priority to tourism development as it was the foundation of Nepal’s economic prosperity.

