APF building border outpost at Chhangru

DARCHULA, OCTOBER 11
Armed Police Force has started constructing a Border Out Post building at Gaga of Chhangru in Byas, Darchula.
It is said that the building will be suitable for all seasons irrespective of the harsh weather. The stateof-the-art building with 40 rooms is expected to be completed within a year, construction entrepreneur Suresh Chand said. The total cost of the building is estimated at Rs 100 million.
The construction company has supplied generators and some other construction materials there by helicopter. If everything goes as planned, the ground floor will be completed by December, Chand said.
Likewise, the government is also preparing to establish APF Border Out Posts at Kauwa and Tinkar in Byas. Meanwhile, the APF has increased the number of BOPs in the bordering areas of Mahottari in view of the major festivals.
The APF set up a new BOP at Maruwahi today as per a prior decision.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Profit-booking on the last trading day limited the week-on-week gain of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading period between October 4 and 8 to 1.8 per cent or 18.59 points, although the weekly turnover, trading volume and number of transactions all went up notab Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Nepali diaspora, researchers and academics have highlighted that Nepal needs to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to review its existing migration policies, their implementation and prepare a new roadmap for migration for work abroad in future. The virtual p Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The price of precious metals bobbed during the trading week of October 4 to 9, but eventually recorded gain over the review period as optimism over more federal fiscal aid pushed the stock market and gold higher at the end of the week. The rate publicised by the Federatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact Nepal’s aim to become self reliant in fish, meat and milk. Presenting a paper at the ongoing Second NRN Global Knowledge Convention organised by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Director at Livestock Dep Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Two more Covid-19 infected persons undergoing treatment at the Bheri Hospital in Banke died last night. An 84-year-old man of Traffic Chowk in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-10 succumbed at 9:55 pm last night while another 71-year-old woman of Kohalpur Municipality-8 died at 10:00 p Read More...
POKHARA: A girl died after the scooter she was riding on was hit by a jeep along the Pokhara-Baglung Lokmarg in Pokhara Metropolitan City-2 of Kaski district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Tara BK (26) of Dhumpus in Machhapurchchhre Rural Municipality-7 of Kaski district. Read More...
SEOUL: Fans of BTS tuned in to an online concert by the K-pop boyband on Saturday, holding their signature light sticks and sharing messages in a chatroom. Titled "Map of The Soul ON:E," the virtual event came after the seven-member group scrapped its initial plan to hold an in-person show fo Read More...
PARIS: Minutes after suddenly becoming a Grand Slam champion at age 19, while ranked just 54th, Iga Swiatek held a microphone during the French Open trophy presentation and was hesitant for pretty much the only time over the past two weeks. “First of all, I'm not very good at speeches,” Swiat Read More...