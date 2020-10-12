APF building border outpost at Chhangru

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DARCHULA, OCTOBER 11

Armed Police Force has started constructing a Border Out Post building at Gaga of Chhangru in Byas, Darchula.

It is said that the building will be suitable for all seasons irrespective of the harsh weather. The stateof-the-art building with 40 rooms is expected to be completed within a year, construction entrepreneur Suresh Chand said. The total cost of the building is estimated at Rs 100 million.

The construction company has supplied generators and some other construction materials there by helicopter. If everything goes as planned, the ground floor will be completed by December, Chand said.

Likewise, the government is also preparing to establish APF Border Out Posts at Kauwa and Tinkar in Byas. Meanwhile, the APF has increased the number of BOPs in the bordering areas of Mahottari in view of the major festivals.

The APF set up a new BOP at Maruwahi today as per a prior decision.

