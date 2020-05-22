Army unit stationed at Ghantibagar of Darchula

Nepal | May 22, 2020

KATHMANDU: Nepal Army has deployed a ‘section plus’ unit near Ghantibagar area of Byas Rural Municipality-2 in Darchula district, to construct 87 kilometres road section under the Mahakali corridor on Thursday.

The government had decided to give the responsibility of Darchula Tinkar road construction project to Nepal Army on April 26.

The construction includes a nearly 450 metres long and two metres wide mule trail in the area, the Nepal Army’s Public Relations and Information Directorate stated in a press note.

This trail will benefit a population of about 1,200 from 182 households at Chhangru and Tinkar villages in Byas Rural Municipality-1 which is also the border transit with China and India.

