Raj Kumar Parajuli

Share Now:











DHULIKHEL: Three persons have been found dead while 24 are still missing after a landslide hit two villages of Barhabise Municipality-7 of Sindhupalchok on Saturday night.

The landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away 10 houses in Bhirkharka and eight houses in Nagpuje, both in Ghumthang of the municipality last night, informed Barhabise mayor Nimphujo Sherpa.

The deceased have been identified as Bhaktimaya Shrestha,70, Junu Maya BK,24, and Sarkini Pradhan,40, according to DSP at the District Police Office Prakash Sapkota was quoted as saying in Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Meanwhile, another 24 including 15 in Nagpuje and nine in Bhirkharka are still missing.

Police personnel are conducting search and rescue operations with the help of locals in Nagpuje and Bhirkharka, informed Police Inspector Nawaraj Neupane at Area Police Office, Barhabise.

Earlier, the landslide that occurred on August 14 had swept away 37 houses in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality-2 of Sindhupalchok district. As many as 39 people had gone missing in that incident of which only the bodies of 36 were recovered.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook